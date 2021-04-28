Contracts For April 28, 2021

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Triple B. Corp., doing business as Charlie's Produce, Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $94,425,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington and Oregon, with an April 26, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Department of Agriculture schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-21-D-P368).

Medline Industries Inc., Northfield, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $30,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DH-16-R-0002 for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 148 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with an April 27, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-21-D-0062).

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded a $10,259,964 modification (P00152) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-09-C-8257), with no option periods for the ownership, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. This is a fixed‐price prospective redetermination contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and New Jersey, with a March 5, 2060, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2060 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

AIR FORCE

Saguaro Business Solutions LLC, Goodyear, Arizona, has been awarded a $67,343,855 firm-fixed-price contract for aircrew training and courseware development. This contract provides all personnel, equipment, tools, materials, supervision, and all other items and services that are required to perform 552 Air Control Wing E-3 Aircrew Training and 752nd Operations Support Squadron and Reporting Center support at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Work is expected to be completed April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,871,519 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-21-C-0007).

NAVY

Alutiiq Information Management LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $49,628,428, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement-type contract to provide technical and engineering services for platform force protection systems that deter threats; receive, process, transmit and display information; support command and control decision processes; and distribute electronic data to multi-agency nodes in support of ashore and afloat operations. This five-year contract includes no options. Work will be performed at the contractor's facilities in Anchorage, Alaska (25%); at government facilities in: Norfolk, Virginia (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (8%); Bangor, Washington (7%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Everett, Washington (4%); Austin, Texas (3%); Dayton, Ohio (3%); Groton, Connecticut (4%); Indian Island, Washington (3%); Mayport, Florida (3%); Newton, New Hampshire (3%); Washington, D.C. (2%); and at sites outside the continental U.S. (20%). The period of performance is from April 28, 2021, through April 27, 2026. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated using operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. Contract funds in the amount of $5,112,172 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year and be applied to initial task orders. This contract was awarded pursuant to Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S. Code 637(a)(1)). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-21-D-0452).

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $20,000,000 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-20-C-0004) to provide guidance, navigation, and control (GN&C) subject-matter expertise and resources to explore and evaluate current maturing concepts and technologies to enable follow-on, full-scale development of strategic guidance, navigation, and control (SGN&C) solutions for the second life extension of the TRIDENT II Strategic Weapon System. This contract also provides research and development into new and alternate GN&C technologies and concepts to support alternate and developing strategic systems programs missions. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. The modification will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,792,117. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $19,395,557 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract (N00024-21-C-5393) for MK 41 Vertical Launching System mechanical design agent services to provide design and system engineering support, logistics, and ship/missile integration services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $164,527,911. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (86%); and the governments of Japan (11%); Finland (1%); Germany (1%); and the Republic of Korea (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota (42%); Norfolk, Virginia (18%); San Diego, California (18%); Aberdeen, South Dakota (9%); Bath, Maine (6%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (6%); and Redzikowo, Poland (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,088,275 (39%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (37%); Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Japan funds in the amount $773,665 (14%); and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (10%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,999,391 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical field services for the H-1 aircraft to include airframes, avionics, electrical power plant systems and associated equipment, on and off-site proficiency training, technical and unusually complex technical guidance in support of the Naval Air Technical Data and Engineering Service Center. Work will be performed at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey (50%); New Orleans, Louisiana (25%); and Kaneohe, Hawaii (25%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893621D0012).

Central Lake Armor Express Inc., Central Lake, Michigan, is awarded a $7,701,807 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously-awarded contract N61331-20-D-0010 for Maritime Armor Systems to support the Antiterrorism Afloat Equipage Program. This modification will increase the contract value up to a maximum of $19,715,207. Work will be performed in Central Lake, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, Panama City, Florida, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $23,952,225 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging various harbors on the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-21-D-0002).

Dubuque Barge And Fleeting Service Co., Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded a $21,092,400 firm-fixed-price contract to repair stone dikes and revetments. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Jefferson City, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,092,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-21-C-1023).

Loc Performance Products LLC,* Plymouth, Michigan, was awarded a $16,809,569 modification (P00016) to contract W15QKN-18-C-0073 for improved armored cab modification kits and spare parts kits for the M270A2 version of the Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $16,809,569 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Seay, Seay & Litchfield P.C., Montgomery, Alabama, was awarded a $7,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2026. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912JA-21-D-0001).

DEFENSE ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, California, was awarded a $21,779,908 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California (74%); and Palo Alto, California (26%), with an expected completion date of October 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $84,085; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,828,950 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001121C0058).

* Small business