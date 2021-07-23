Contracts For July 23, 2021

ARMY

Pfizer, New York, New York, was awarded a $1,351,936,500 modification (P00008) to contract W15QKN-21-C-0012 for the production of vaccine BNT162b2. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 20, 2021)

Donjon Marine Co. Inc., Hillside, New Jersey, was awarded an $11,484,260 firm-fixed-price contract to perform maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2021. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,484,260 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0010).

Conrad Shipyard LLC,* Morgan City, Louisiana, was awarded an $8,746,716 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement and construction of a new floating dry dock. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2023. Fiscal 2010 overseas humanitarian, disaster and civic aid, defense funds in the amount of $8,746,716 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0039).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois (SPE8E4-21-D-0001); I-Solutions Direct Inc., Fort Washington, Pennsylvania (SPE8E4-21-D-0002); and TW Metals LLC, Carol Stream, Illinois (SPE8E4-21-D-0003), are sharing a maximum $900,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E4-21-R-0001 for commercial metal products. These were competitive acquisitions with six responses received. These are two-year base contracts with two 18-month option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a July 22, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Griswold Industries Co., doing business as CLA-Val, Costa Mesa, California, has been awarded a maximum $41,268,334 firm-fixed-price contract for various ship parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is California, with a July 22, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-21-D-0105).

Belleville Shoe Co.,* Belleville, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $25,843,818 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Navy flight deck boots. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a July 24, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-21-D-1484).

National Machine Co.,* Stow, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $15,426,900 indefinite-quantity contract for multiple disk brakes. This contract was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a July 15, 2026, performance completion date. The using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A7-21-D-0305). (Awarded July 15, 2021)

WASHINGTON HEADQUARTERS SERVICES

Lockwood Hills Federal LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D0014) for a maximum amount of $72,701,026. The purpose of this contract is to support the Department of Defense's Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) Initiative. The ADL program office has a requirement for support services of its Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Initiative. The primary objective of the contract is to support execution of the DOD's principal steward for researching and facilitating the implementation of distributed learning standards, specifications, and emerging technologies for DOD Components (as defined in DOD Instruction 1322.26). As DOD pursues digital and data modernization for its training and education systems, the ADL Initiative is anticipated to manage additional enterprise-level processes and technologies. The vendor will provide research, operations, engineering, programmatic, organizational, and administrative activities. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the time of the award. The expected completion date is June 30, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $11,995,313 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0550) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides production engineering support in support of the integration and installation of weapon systems on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (82%); and St. Louis, Missouri (18%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,887,845 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

*Small business