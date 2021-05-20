Contracts For May 20, 2021

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Noble Sales Co., Inc.,* doing business as Noble Supply and Logistics, Rockland, Massachusetts (SPE5B1-21-D-0002, $568,000,000); TWI USA LLC,* Reston, Virginia (SPE5B1-21-D-0004, $240,000,000); and SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois (SPE5B1-21-D-0004, $108,000,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE5B1-19-R-0003 for facility maintenance, repair and operation supplies and related incidental services. These were competitive acquisitions with 18 offers received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Massachusetts, Virginia, Illinois, European Zone 1 and Zone 2, and African Areas of Responsibility, with a May 19, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and NATO. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Europe and Africa, Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Genentech USA Inc., South San Francisco, California, has been awarded a maximum $27,898,887 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Locations of performance are California and Kentucky, with a May 21, 2022, ordering period date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D0-21-D-0005).

Rocky Brands Inc., Nelsonville, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,457,251 modification (P00008) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1150) with two one-year option periods for Navy safety boots. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Ohio and Puerto Rico, with a May 20, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NAVY

Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin, is awarded a $553,891,420 fixed-price incentive (firm target) and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2300 to exercise options for detail design and construction of one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, future USS Congress (FFG 63), and integrated digital environment support. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (52%); Boston, Massachusetts (10%); Crozet, Virginia (8%); New Orleans, Louisiana (7%); New York, New York (6%); Washington, D.C. (6%); Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin (3%); Santa Fe Springs, California (2%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2%); King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (1%), Cincinnati, Ohio (1%); Atlanta, Georgia (1%); and Chicago, Illinois (1%), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of in the amount of $553,891,420 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $36,044,616 firm-fixed-price task order N6247321F4741 under a multiple award construction contract for the design and build of a radiographic building at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake. The task order also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $38,788,510. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a radiographic building at NAWS China Lake. The facility provides inspection and radiological evaluation of energetics, energetic components, and all up ordnance in support of the Navy Ordnance Test and Evaluation Division. Fiscal 2021 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $36,044,616 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-1206).

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace and Defense Co., Simsbury, Connecticut, is awarded a $30,132,310 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-21-D-0009 for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the joint program office for the Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Simsbury, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Crane Technologies Group Inc.,* Rochester Hills, Michigan, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $20,077,068 for the modernization of up to seven 60/15-ton portal cranes at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY); and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF). Task order 0001 is being awarded at $2,598,471 for the modernization of portal crane DC-39 at NNSY. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by May 2023. All work on this contract will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia; and Bremerton, Washington. The work to be performed is for the modernization of six 60/15-ton portal cranes at NNSY, and one 60/15-ton portal crane at PSNS & IMF. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2025. Contract funds in the amount of $2,598,471 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Contract funds are fiscal 2021 other procurement, Navy. Future task orders will be primarily funded by other procurement, Navy. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-21-D-0009).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $18,884,180 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N6134020F0029) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This order provides for the production and delivery of 48 automatic backup oxygen system retrofit kits for the T-45 aircraft, to include installation tooling, engineering reach back, spares and support equipment. Work will be performed San Antonio, Texas (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,766,817; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,117,363 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $10,700,241 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-4316) to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, and upgrade efforts on the USS Helena (SSN 725) dry-docking selected restricted availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 22, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,700,241 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded an $8,758,770 firm-fixed-price order (0009-23) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001913G0011). This modification exercises options to repair and return T56-A-427A engine modules and propulsion systems to a ready for issue serviceable condition, to include repair of four reduction gearboxes, seven power section modules, seven propulsion system units, and one torque meter in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70%); Winnipeg, Canada (25%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,758,770 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, received a maximum ordering limit increase modification in the amount of $438,000,000 on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92241-20-D-0001) for the Suite of Integrated Radio Frequency Countermeasures program. This modification raises the maximum ordering amount to $493,000,000 and adds pricing for procurement of modules and parts. This contract has a five-year ordering period. The first task order was funded with fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds at the time of contract award. All subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate funding. The majority of the work will be performed in Clifton. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, St. Petersburg, Florida (W52P1J-21-F-0225); EnviroSafe Demil LLC,* Fallon, Nevada (W52P1J-21-F-0250); and EXPAL USA, Irving, Texas (W52P1J-21-F-0244), will compete for each order of the $110,148,606 firm-fixed-price contract for the demilitarization and disposal of conventional ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Interdyne Corp.,* Cornelius, North Carolina, was awarded a $41,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for fleet sustainment support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 19, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W912ER-21-D-0002).

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded a $27,957,700 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a Special Operations Forces operations facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $27,957,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-21-C-0008).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $19,834,648 firm-fixed-price contract for new M1076A0 Palletized Load System trailers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $19,834,648 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0232).

Brad Cole Construction Co. Inc., Carrollton, Georgia, was awarded an $11,995,767 firm-fixed-price contract for removal of existing spillway systems, construction of toe berms and a new spillway system and control/diversion of water. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Wilmington, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2014 and 2015 civil operation and maintenance funds; fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 civil operation, Recovery Act funds; and fiscal 2021 Coast Guard non-federal funds in the amount of $11,995,767 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-21-C-0007).

Applied Research & Development Labs,* Mount Vernon, Illinois, was awarded an $11,628,403 firm-fixed-price contract for Superfund program support, environmental assessments and remediation, and other environmental support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-21-D-0030).

AIR FORCE

Spectro Scientific, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $39,900,000 firm-fixed-price, requirements-type contract for the delivery of the Field Lab 58MA. This contract provides for initial testing and documentation, production, and sustainment services. This award is the result of a sole-source Small Business Innovative Research Phase III project. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8533-21-D-0007).

*Small business