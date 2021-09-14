Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contrary to Expectations, Study Finds Primate Neurons Have Fewer Synapses Than Mice in Visual Cortex

09/14/2021 | 03:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A study analyzing individual synapses in macaques and mice shows primate neurons have two to five times fewer synapses than mice in the visual cortex.

Primates are generally considered smarter than mice. But in a surprising finding, neuroscience researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory have discovered that mice actually have more synapses connecting the neurons in their brains.

In a study comparing the brains of macaques and mice at the synaptic level, the researchers found that the primates had far fewer synapses per neuron compared to the rodents, in both excitatory and inhibitory neurons in layer 2/3 of the primary visual cortex. Using artificial recurrent neural network modeling, the team was further able to determine that the metabolic cost of building and maintaining synapses likely drives larger neural networks to be sparser, as seen in primates versus mouse neurons. The results were published September 14 in Cell Reports.

The research team leveraged recent advances in electron microscopy, as well as existing publicly available data sets, to compare the connectivity in both species. They chose to examine both excitatory and inhibitory synapses, as most previous research had focused on only excitatory synapses. Focusing on layer 2/3 neurons in the adult primary visual cortex made it easier to compare across species, as these neurons have distinct morphologies that are similar in both primates and mice.

After reconstructing the microscopy images and measuring the shapes of 107 macaque neurons and 81 mouse neurons, the researchers identified nearly 6,000 synapses in the macaque samples and over 9,700 synapses in the mouse samples. Upon comparing the datasets, they found that primate neurons receive two to five times fewer excitatory and inhibitory synaptic connections than similar mouse neurons.

Computer modeling considered two potential metabolic costs: the cost of the individual electrical signals sent by neurons, called action potentials, which are energetically very expensive, and the cost of building and maintaining the synapses between different cells. What they found was that as the number of neurons increased in the network, growing metabolic constraints made it more difficult to create and maintain the connections between cells, leading to a reduced density of synapses.

The results will help inform future research in both primates and mice, as well as comparisons between the two.

You can read the full release here.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pMAINSTREET BANCSHARES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04pNuwellis, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09:04pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:04pAHF Donates SARS-CoV-2 Viral Sequencing Machine to the Caribbean
BU
09:04pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:03pPURE STORAGE : Appoints Mallun Yen to Board of Directors
PR
09:03pCTSI : Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Common Stock of AFA Protective Systems, Inc.
PR
09:03pSpigen's Sleek Collection Is Here, Ready to Enhance Apple's New iPhone 13
GL
09:02pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)
PU
09:02pVOXX INTERNATIONAL : COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF THE AUDIO/VIDEO BUSINESS OF ONKYO HOME ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS