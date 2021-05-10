Contribution of Sherweb Female Leaders to the Channel Recognized With 4 Women of the Channel Awards by CRN

Sherweb, an award-winning global Microsoft cloud solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 4 of its leaders to its 2021 list of Women of the Channel.

This award recognizes successful channel pioneers who trailblaze a path for the next generation of female professionals in the IT industry. The Sherweb recipients are a group of executives and leaders with diverse demographic profiles:

Roselande François, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development

Celine Kaprielian, Program Lead, Partner Training

Maude Tanguay, Program Lead, Partner Success

Tania Fortin, Account Manager

‘It’s encouraging to see non-masculine qualities recognized in the channel,’ says Roselande François, one of the honorees. ‘When I learned to be vulnerable as a leader, for instance, I became so much more credible, I became such a better mentor and coach by showing that I’m not perfect, and I can make mistakes as well. I believe that’s an approach we’ll see more and more of in the channel.’

Matthew Cassar, co-CEO of Sherweb, had this to say: ‘Sherweb prides itself on being an ever increasingly inclusive workplace. We have women leaders in every department and at every level of the organization – and we’re all the richer for it. Getting recognized not once but 4 times at once is a validation that we are on the right track to harnessing all the multiple qualities of our diverse workforce.’

The winners were chosen by the CRN editorial staff and the 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/wotc2021.htm.

