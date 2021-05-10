Log in
Contribution of Sherweb Female Leaders to the Channel Recognized With 4 Women of the Channel Awards by CRN

05/10/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Sherweb, an award-winning global Microsoft cloud solutions provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 4 of its leaders to its 2021 list of Women of the Channel.

This award recognizes successful channel pioneers who trailblaze a path for the next generation of female professionals in the IT industry. The Sherweb recipients are a group of executives and leaders with diverse demographic profiles:

‘It’s encouraging to see non-masculine qualities recognized in the channel,’ says Roselande François, one of the honorees. ‘When I learned to be vulnerable as a leader, for instance, I became so much more credible, I became such a better mentor and coach by showing that I’m not perfect, and I can make mistakes as well. I believe that’s an approach we’ll see more and more of in the channel.’

Matthew Cassar, co-CEO of Sherweb, had this to say: ‘Sherweb prides itself on being an ever increasingly inclusive workplace. We have women leaders in every department and at every level of the organization – and we’re all the richer for it. Getting recognized not once but 4 times at once is a validation that we are on the right track to harnessing all the multiple qualities of our diverse workforce.’

The winners were chosen by the CRN editorial staff and the 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/wotc2021.htm.

About Sherweb

Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support you with business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise. With Sherweb as your trusted partner, you’ll be surprised by what you can achieve.

Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
