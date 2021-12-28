Log in
Convenient Brands Acquires ROME Technologies and Supports Management Succession with Promotion of James Rome to President

12/28/2021 | 12:46pm EST
Convenient Brands announced that it has acquired ROME Technologies (“Rome”) of Pasadena, MD and supported the promotion of James Rome to President from Head of Sales. Founder Scott Rome has retired but will continue to support both James and Convenient Brands in an advisory capacity.

Founded in 1988, ROME provides management software and consultation services to dealer-affiliated and independent auto collision centers in the U.S. ROME has a 30+ year track record of serving its customers with feature-rich software, industry leading support, as well as consultation and coaching services that improve shop efficiency and profitability. ROME maintains integrations with CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds, Dealerbuilt and other dealer management systems along with market leading estimating software providers.

Convenient Brands will support ROME with additional resources for sales, marketing, product development, and a new integrated payment processing service, ROMEPay designed to make payment processing as easy and cheap as possible for its customers.

“Since 1988, our collision center management system has helped body shops increase profitability and improve efficiency with software-enabled consulting, education, and training. With Convenient Brands fueling our growth, ROME is positioned to create new standards of competition in the North American body shop solutions market,” explains James Rome.

Brad Rhoades, President of Convenient Brands added, “ROME is a terrific compliment to our footprint in the auto-related software industry and expands the product suite that we can offer customers. Speaking for the entire Convenient Brands team, we look forward to working with James and continuing the legacy of bringing value to ROME users with feature-rich software, on-going consultation, support, and coaching that helps customers reach their business goals. We would also like to congratulate Scott Rome on his retirement and on his impressive track record of building such a strong platform and team within the collision industry.”

About Convenient Brands: Convenient Brands is a platform of business technology companies that provide enterprise-level software to the automotive repair industry as well as integrated payment processing services: ROME Technologies (www.rometech.com), Mainstreet Computers (www.mainstreetcomputers.com), Digital Business Controls, and Intellipay (www.intellipay.com). Convenient Brands is headquartered in Draper, Utah and is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group.


© Business Wire 2021
