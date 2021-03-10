Converge International Expands Services with Pegasystems and Virtusa

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced an agreement with Converge International, Australia’s largest provider of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and employer-sponsored mental health and wellbeing services. Working together, Virtusa and Pega will lead Converge International’s digital transformation and ultimately help double the number of customer cases they manage annually.



Converge International’s services provide organizations across multiple industry sectors with mental health and wellbeing services for employees. More than 1,600 qualified specialists provide over 300,000 hours of service annually. Converge International’s services are particularly in demand in times of crisis, such as during COVID-19 when pandemic-related stressors have accentuated the toll on worker’s mental health and wellbeing.

With Virtusa’s Digital Transformation Studio (DTS), Pega Customer Service for Healthcare™, and Pega Sales Automation™, Converge International will expand their cloud-based system to double the number of cases. With extensive digital transformation technology and healthcare industry expertise, Virtusa estimates completing the implementation in less than 12 months, reducing Converge International’s time to market by up to 50 percent.

Once completed, Converge International will improve its speed of service while offering greater levels of engagement and personalized, contextual, and proactive cross-channel experiences. The new capabilities will be powered by a combination of data analytics, predictive artificial intelligence models, process management, and case management in an integrated architecture.

These new features will deliver significant new benefits to all who access the service. For example, depending on the nature of the interaction, users can schedule a session with a mental health counselor or be routed to speak with someone immediately.

Pega Customer Service for Healthcare delivers a unified low-code platform for personalizing interactions, helping eliminate channel barriers, automating processes, and consistently delivering a unique brand of human service experience. The solution’s built-in omni-channel capabilities help enable users to anticipate, automate, and intelligently guide each customer interaction to best meet a customer's needs across any channel. Pega Sales Automation boosts effectiveness and helps drive win rates across sales channels.

Virtusa’s DTS is a proprietary platform and approach that combines Virtusa’s engineering tools, reusable industry assets, and certified agile teams to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects. DTS is designed to engineer an inspired world by balancing the need to innovate and control costs.

Quotes & Commentary:

“Virtusa’s one-team approach, responsiveness, and healthcare domain expertise were critical factors in selecting a strategic digital transformation partner,” said Stuart Moseley, chief data officer, Converge International. “We now expect to process more cases and deliver better care than previously imaginable.”

“Converge International provides critical services to employees when they need them the most,” said Naresha Supramaniam, senior vice president, head of Asia Pacific, Virtusa. “Through the combination of our deep digital and industry expertise, certified agile teams, engineering tools and assets, and Pega’s core software, we are able to fast track this project and deliver it in record time.”

“The implementation will automate and streamline Converge International’s processes to help its agents and specialists provide relevant, thoughtful service and care,” said Luke McCormack, vice president and managing director, APAC, Pegasystems. “With Pega’s expertise in healthcare customer engagement technologies and Virtusa’s experience in healthcare, Converge International will be able to better manage customer cases and improve overall business efficiencies.”

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world’s leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

