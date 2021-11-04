Log in
Convergint Announces Acquisition of Simpson Security Systems

11/04/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Acquisition expands Convergint’s service capabilities across the Southeast and Central regions of United States

Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Simpson Security Systems, a security systems integrator that provides services across Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee. This acquisition further strengthens and expands Convergint’s footprint across the Southeast and Central regions of the United States.

Founded in 1991, Simpson Security Systems has grown to be one of the largest security systems integrators in Louisiana, providing security and special systems solutions, with a large concentration of fire alarm, access control, and video surveillance. The company’s clientele includes businesses of all sizes, healthcare facilities, and state and government entities, including the Department of Justice. With customer service at its core, Simpson Security’s team of experts remains committed to providing 24/7/365 servicing, ensuring customers receive the most innovative and cost-effective service to meet their needs.

"We've celebrated tremendous growth this past year, and with each acquisition, we remain focused on two things: culture and service. We are honored to be welcoming over 75 colleagues from Simpson Security Systems," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. "We look forward to working together, deepening our local vertical market expertise, and continuing to provide our customers with best-in-class service across the Southeast and Central regions of the United States.”

"We are excited to be joining Convergint, a company that continues to scale its services to meet the increased global demand for fire, life safety, and security needs," said Keith Simpson, CEO of Simpson Security Systems. "For thirty years, Simpson Security Systems has prided itself on culture and customer service—both of which align strongly with Convergint's Values and Beliefs. We look forward to joining Convergint and further enhancing our service capabilities.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.7 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 6,500 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.


