Convergint : Expands Across Western Europe With Acquisition of Keyotel

Convergint doubles footprint in Germany and establishes new office in Frankfurt

Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of Keyotel, a leading security integrator across Germany. As a result of this acquisition, Convergint will double its footprint across Germany, establish an office in Frankfurt, and further strengthen its service to global customers.

Founded in 2009, Keyotel provides a wide range of services from design to installation and service of electronic security across Germany. The company's clientele is comprised of more than 600 customers, ranging from large industrial companies to small and medium-sized businesses, military facilities, hotel chains, and more. With experience across several vertical markets, Keyotel helps provide customers with electronic locking systems, video surveillance technology, safes, and energy management products. Keyotel’s leadership brings over 30 years of industry expertise and fosters a positive and inclusive workplace culture. The company’s day-to-day operations remain centered around a customer-first strategy, enabling colleagues at Keyotel to provide exceptional service and support for their customers' installation and servicing needs.

“Convergint has had the opportunity to work with Keyotel leadership and colleagues on many projects. They’ve provided us with great support from both a project and service perspective across all of Germany,” said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint. “Our team collaboration, strong cultural alignment, and commitment to providing unparalleled customer service will continue to help us thrive as we embark on this journey together.”

“This integration of our business into Convergint’s German activities is a very natural move, providing us with a business platform to take our engagement in Germany to the next level,” said Jens Hoffmeister, Managing Partner of Keyotel. “We have had an extensive working relationship with Convergint, and their outstanding commitment to customer service, culture, and their Values and Beliefs made joining them a very easy decision for us.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.7 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, financial automation, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 4 years, Convergint leads with over 6,500 colleagues and more than 150 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

