STORY: The man who came to be known as the "Unabomber" died on Saturday at the age of 81.

Former math professor and "twisted genius" Ted Kaczynski was found dead in his North Carolina prison cell early in the morning, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Reuters.

Kaczynski carried out a 17-year spree of mysterious bombings that killed three people and baffled the FBI.

He made and sent many of his bombs while living in a cabin with no running water in rural Montana.

The Harvard University graduate - a loner since childhood - targeted academics, scientists and computer store owners and even tried to blow up a commercial airliner in a one-man terror campaign from 1978 to 1995 against what he believed were the evils of modern technology.

After years of frustrating police, a breakthrough came when Kaczynski released a rambling 35,000-word manifesto that was published in the media in September of 1995.

Kaczynski's younger brother David tipped off police. Agents arrested the Unabomber in his cabin in April 1996.

After rejecting his lawyers' attempts to have him plead insanity, Kaczynski pleaded guilty to all federal charges relating to the bombings in 1998 and a California court sentenced him to four life terms plus 30 years in prison.

He was sent to a "supermax" prison in Florence, Colorado, and was transferred to the North Carolina facility in 2021.