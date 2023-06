Convicted 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski dead at 81 - ABC News

(Reuters) - Ted Kaczynski, who was convicted of killing three people and wounding more than 20 others as the "Unabomber," has died in a North Carolina federal prison, ABC News reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Daniel Wallis)