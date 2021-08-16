Log in
Conviva : Partners With Datadog to Deliver a Turnkey Integration for End-to-end Streaming Infrastructure Observability

08/16/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Datadog’s cloud monitoring together with Conviva’s streaming intelligence enables complete video delivery monitoring and alerting to help deliver more reliable and resilient streaming services

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, today announced that its streaming intelligence data, the largest and most trusted streaming video data set in the world, will be integrated with Datadog, a cloud monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. This new integration will enable joint customers to monitor, report on and correlate the most important streaming metrics with the performance of their entire infrastructure.

“This new turnkey integration activates Conviva data inside Datadog to deliver complete video delivery monitoring and alerting across the entire network for an enhanced customer experience with reduced average incident resolution times and churn,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. “It’s a win-win for streaming providers and their customers.”

Conviva’s integration with Datadog delivers the data, insights and AI-driven alerting for technical operations and engineering teams to ensure site reliability, diagnose incidents faster and capture business metrics from viewer behavior across streaming content and advertising. This visibility is critical for publishers looking to deliver the best quality streaming experiences and differentiate their service. Having this kind of end-to-end insight into network and infrastructure performance also bolsters reliability during high-traffic events. When it matters most, teams can run capacity planning analysis across systems to predict future resource allocation and safeguard quality streaming experiences.

“Conviva’s real-time telemetry extends Datadog’s ability to help publishers secure their systems, avoid downtime and ensure customers are getting the best user experience,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director, Product Management from Datadog. “As publishers vie for viewers, the quality of the streaming experience will be a huge differentiator and a competitive advantage for Datadog customers who integrate with Conviva streaming video intelligence data.”

The integration can also help correlate device performance, including bitrate and rebuffering, against network traffic and performance as well as validate accurate reporting between actual streaming traffic versus traffic reported by CDNs. Maintaining a flawless streaming experience for customers becomes significantly easier with granular insights into how the entire network performs, identifying the slow-loading assets that affect customer experience and high-traffic endpoints that may need additional resources.

About Conviva

Conviva is the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor™ and Stream ID™, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 2 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better—every stream, every screen, every second.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS