Convoy Global : PHYSICAL DISTURBANCES AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

PHYSICAL DISTURBANCES AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

At the two extraordinary general meetings of the Company held on 17 March 2021 (the ''EGMs''), the Company encountered physical and violent disturbances both outside and within the meeting venue. At one stage during the meeting, about 18 intruders tried to violently break into the meeting venue to disrupt the EGMs, and in the process these intruders violently assaulted employees of the Company and personnels maintaining the order of the EGMs, causing actual bodily injuries. The police subsequently arrived and made arrests of intruders.

The Company strongly condemns anyone who attempts to resort to violence in order to advance their objectives. The Company will actively cooperate with the Hong Kong Police in their investigation.

