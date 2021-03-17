Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Convoy Global : PHYSICAL DISTURBANCES AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

03/17/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PHYSICAL DISTURBANCES AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

At the two extraordinary general meetings of the Company held on 17 March 2021 (the ''EGMs''), the Company encountered physical and violent disturbances both outside and within the meeting venue. At one stage during the meeting, about 18 intruders tried to violently break into the meeting venue to disrupt the EGMs, and in the process these intruders violently assaulted employees of the Company and personnels maintaining the order of the EGMs, causing actual bodily injuries. The police subsequently arrived and made arrests of intruders.

The Company strongly condemns anyone who attempts to resort to violence in order to advance their objectives. The Company will actively cooperate with the Hong Kong Police in their investigation.

By Order of the Board

CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Johnny Chen

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ng Wing Fai, Mr. Yap E Hock, Mr. Shin Kin Man, Mr. Lee Jin Yi, Ms. Wong Suet Fai and Mr. Chung Kwok Wai, Kelvin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Johnny Chen (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Shihpin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Tit Shan, Mrs. Fu Kwong Wing Ting, Francine, Mr. Pak Wai Keung, Martin, Mr. Yan Tat Wah, Mr. Lam Kwok Cheong and Ms. Carrie Bernadette Ho.

Disclaimer

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pALE PROPERTY  : Capital Management UpdateOpens in a new Window
PU
06:59pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
06:59pGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Prices Public Offering of Series B Preferred Units
BU
06:56pNORDIC NANOVECTOR  : Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
06:56pExtreme E Joins Forces with Polymateria to Tackle Global Plastic Pollution
BU
06:56pUtilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06:52pCYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Shallow Copper and Gold in First Drill Holes of Nanadie Well
AQ
06:52pCommunications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:52pECKERT & ZIEGLER 2020 : Earnings higher than expected
EQ
06:51pGLACIER MEDIA  : GVIC Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Glacier Media Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ