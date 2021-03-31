Convoy Global : RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'', and each, a ''Director'') of Convoy Global Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces the following changes of regarding the Board with effect from 31 March 2021:

Mr. Johnny Chen (''Mr. Chen'') has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director of the Company and stepped down from his role as the chairman of the Board (the ''Chairman'') with effect from 31 March 2021. Following his resignation, he also ceased to be a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Chen has resided in Taiwan since October 2020. Due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Mr. Chen has been unable to commute to Hong Kong to perform his duties as Chairman and Director. Given travel uncertainties and his other commitments in Taiwan, he has therefore decided to vacate his positions.

Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

As a result of the resignation of Mr. Chen, the Board has made changes to the composition of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.