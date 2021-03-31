Convoy Global : RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board announces the following changes of Directors with effect from 31 March 2021:

  1. Mr. Chen has resigned as a non-executive Director and stepped down as Chairman, and he also ceased to be a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee; and
  2. Mr. Lee has been appointed as Chairman.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'', and each, a ''Director'') of Convoy Global Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces the following changes of regarding the Board with effect from 31 March 2021:

RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Johnny Chen (''Mr. Chen'') has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director of the Company and stepped down from his role as the chairman of the Board (the ''Chairman'') with effect from 31 March 2021. Following his resignation, he also ceased to be a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Chen has resided in Taiwan since October 2020. Due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Mr. Chen has been unable to commute to Hong Kong to perform his duties as Chairman and Director. Given travel uncertainties and his other commitments in Taiwan, he has therefore decided to vacate his positions.

Mr. Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

As a result of the resignation of Mr. Chen, the Board has made changes to the composition of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

Mr. Lee Jin Yi (''Mr. Lee''), who is currently an executive Director, has been appointed by the Board to replace Mr. Chen as Chairman with effect from 31 March 2021. Details of Mr. Lee are set out in the Company's announcement dated 19 November 2020.

Save as to his appointment as Chairman, there are no additional matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders nor is there any information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under the Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Company shares on the Stock Exchange was halted from 11:04 a.m. on 7 December 2017 (automatically converted to ''being suspended'' thereafter), and will remain suspended until further notice. The Company will keep the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lee Jin Yi

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Ng Wing Fai, Mr. Yap E Hock, Mr. Shin Kin Man, Mr. Lee Jin Yi (Chairman), Ms. Wong Suet Fai and Mr. Chung Kwok Wai, Kelvin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chen Shihpin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pun Tit Shan, Mrs. Fu Kwong Wing Ting, Francine, Mr. Pak Wai Keung, Martin, Mr. Yan Tat Wah, Mr. Lam Kwok Cheong and Ms. Carrie Bernadette Ho.

Disclaimer

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
