Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Convoy of more than 1,000 people reaches Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine -ICRC

04/06/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 1,000 people to Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled the besieged Ukrainian town of Mariupol on their own, the ICRC said on Wednesday.

"This convoy's arrival to Zaporizhzhia is a huge relief for hundreds of people who have suffered immensely and are now in a safer location. It's clear, though, that thousands more civilians trapped inside Mariupol need safe passage out and aid to come in," Pascal Hundt, the ICRC's head of delegation in Ukraine, said in a statement.

The ICRC has worked in Ukraine since 2014 and has recently brought over 700 tons of medical supplies, food and relief items into the country.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.631% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.606% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.500% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pU.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices
RE
03:44pRebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow AGM board defeat
RE
03:43pU.S. South braces for more storms with Georgia under tornado watch
RE
03:42pAtlantia is and will remain a strategic long-term asset for bene…
RE
03:36pConvoy of more than 1,000 people reaches Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine -ICRC
RE
03:33pRussia bombards and U.S. imposes sanctions as Ukraine urges decisive help
RE
03:31pU.S. FBI says it disrupted Russian hackers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
3Wall Street holds losses after Fed minutes
4Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Diageo, Mastercard, Oxy, UPS...
5HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

HOT NEWS