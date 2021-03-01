Log in
Cook & Boardman CEO, Darrin Anderson Appointed to USO SE Region Board of Directors

03/01/2021 | 11:41am EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USO Southeast Region, the non-profit military service organization whose mission is to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrin Anderson to its Regional Board of Directors.

Darrin Anderson, CEO of The Cook and Boardman Group, recently began a two-year term as a board member at the USO Southeast Region. "The USO has an immense capacity as a military service organization to positively impact the lives of our service members and their families," said Anderson. "As a West Point graduate and veteran of Desert Shield & Desert Storm, I am honored to serve on the Board and eager to contribute to the quality of service associated with the USO."

Regional board members serve as USO's goodwill ambassadors, helping to bridge the gap and build relationships between military and civilian communities, and raising awareness about the needs of military service members and their families. The role and responsibilities of the regional board of directors also include advising the USO Southeast Regional President, Jim Whaley and his staff, regarding active duty service members, fundraising, and strategic initiatives.

"Darrin is a tremendous addition to our board and brings a unique set of capabilities and a passion to serve our military," said Whaley. "Each new board member brings a distinctive wealth of experience and impressive background that will be invaluable as the USO Southeast Region continues to grow and enhance our mission delivery of critical programs and services for our service members and their families living in the U.S. Southeast." 

About the USO Southeast Region:

The USO Southeast Region provides critical programs and services for service members and their families at 58 locations, supporting 89 military installations in ten states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the southern half of Virginia. Together these states contain all six branches of the U.S. military, and are home to 33.2% (431K) of the nation's active military force and 30% (186K) of the Guard/Reserves forces, and their families (535K).

About The Cook & Boardman Group:

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 50 locations across 18 states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cook--boardman-ceo-darrin-anderson-appointed-to-uso-se-region-board-of-directors-301237580.html

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group


© PRNewswire 2021
