CoolSys : Appoints Anesa Chaibi as President and Chief Executive Officer

CoolSys™, the market-leading HVAC-R services, engineering and energy solutions company, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Anesa Chaibi as the company's next President and CEO. Ms. Chaibi will also join the company’s Board of Directors. Adam Coffey has stepped down from the President and CEO role and will serve as Senior Advisor to the CoolSys Board of Directors.

Ms. Chaibi is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of operating experience at high-quality organizations. She has successfully scaled multiple businesses for both public and private companies. Notably, Ms. Chaibi served as President and CEO of HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, a leading maintenance, repair, and operations solutions provider to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional property owners and managers, from 2005 to 2015. While at HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, Ms. Chaibi and her team transformed the business and grew revenue and EBITDA from approximately $840 million and $90 million, respectively, to $2.5 billion and nearly $500 million, respectively, over the span of a decade. Ms. Chaibi was CEO of Optimas Solutions, a leading global industrial distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions, and most recently served as an Industry Advisor to private equity firm Warburg Pincus. She began her career at General Electric, where she held leadership positions across several business segments.

“We have known Anesa for several years and believe her experience scaling services-based organizations well positions her to support CoolSys’ business, strong culture focused on employee development and customer service, and robust growth goals,” said Matt Cwiertnia, Chairman of the Board of CoolSys and Co-Head of Ares Management’s Private Equity Group. “The board believes her impressive history of value creation will benefit CoolSys’ business, customers and employees, and we look forward to working closely with her as she joins the CoolSys team.”

Mr. Cwiertnia continued, “The board would also like to thank Adam for his work in significantly scaling CoolSys and positioning the company for future success over the last five years as President and CEO.”

“I am honored to join CoolSys and to have the opportunity to lead this great team,” said Ms. Chaibi. “I am committed to ensuring that CoolSys continues to provide its customers with differentiated service and remains the employer of choice through its leading training, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. My goal is to work with the CoolSys team and accelerate our growth by capitalizing on the significant market opportunity ahead of CoolSys.”

CoolSys is the market-leading indoor environment solutions company. Their full spectrum of best-in-class services include MEPR engineering; HVAC-R installations, remodels, service & maintenance; and energy reduction solutions, including controls and lighting. CoolSys serves customers in the retail, commercial, foodservice, educational, healthcare, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

