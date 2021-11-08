CoolToday Offers Bundled Services, Low-Cost Inspections to Central Florida Homeowners, Free Evaluations for Military Families

CoolToday, a Wrench Group company, announced that it has expanded its services for Central Florida homeowners, recently adding electrical and plumbing services to its award-winning HVAC service. With nearly 60 years of history, CoolToday is one of the leading home services providers in Florida.

CoolToday, along with its partner brands EnergyToday and PlumbingToday, is bundling its home services offerings for customers, offering discount rates and a $17 service call special to inspect and evaluate all of a home’s critical HVAC, plumbing and electrical infrastructure, including A/C units, heat pumps, ducts, drains, pipes, and connections. To celebrate National Military Families Month, CoolToday will be offering free home infrastructure evaluations in Central Florida for active military members and first responders for the rest of November.

“With severe weather events becoming more common, it’s more important than ever for homeowners to be prepared and protect their home’s infrastructure,” said Barry Weiss, general manager of CoolToday Orlando. “We are currently well-stocked with parts, avoiding the recent uncertainty within the supply chain, so you don’t want to wait until hot weather returns to make needed repairs and maintenance.”

CoolToday Orlando is located at 6203 Chancellor Ave., Suite 3600, Orlando, and can be reached via phone at 407-693-0479. For more information about CoolToday’s $17 service call special, to find a service area map, or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://www.cooltoday.com/orlando.

About CoolToday

CoolToday is one of the leading providers of home services in Florida since 1963. With six locations across the state, the company offers HVAC, plumbing and electrical services and maintenance. CoolToday also offers unparalleled homeowner protection with guaranteed satisfaction on its services and a variety of warranty programs. The company offers electrical services under its EnergyToday brand and plumbing and water services under its PlumbingToday brand, and is a proud charitable sponsor of Give Kids The World Village’s “Night of a Million Lights” holiday spectacular.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating under 22 brands in 16 markets across the United States, and was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.25 million customers annually with over 4,100 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

