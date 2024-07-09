(Alliance News) - UK retail sales declined in June as the poor weather held back purchases of clothing and footwear.

According to the BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor on Tuesday, UK total retail sales decreased by 0.2% in June from a year prior, against growth of 4.9% in June 2023. This was above the 3-month average decline of 1.1% and below the 12-month average growth of 1.5%.

In May, retail sales rose 0.7% after falling 4.0% in April.

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said: "Retail sales performed poorly in June as the cooler weather during the first half of the month dulled consumer spending."

She said sales of weather-sensitive categories such as clothing and footwear, as well as DIY and gardening were hit particularly hard, especially compared to the surge in spending during last June’s heatwave.

Food sales increased 1.1% year-on-year over the three months to June, against growth of 9.8% in June 2023.

But non-food sales fell 2.9% year-on-year over the three-months to June, against growth of 0.3% in June 2023.

In-store non-food sales over the three months to June decreased 3.7% year-on-year, against a growth of 2.0% in June 2023.

Online non-food sales decreased by 0.7% year-on-year in June, against an average decline of 1.0% in June 2023.

"Retailers remain hopeful that as the summer social season gets into full swing and the weather improves, sales will follow suit," Dickinson added.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

