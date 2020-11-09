Cooley Joins Effort to Honor Kings' Legacy in Boston

Firm partners with King Boston, commits $250,000 to MLK + Coretta Scott King memorial

As part of the firm’s pledge to being an active agent of change, Cooley is committing $250,000 to King Boston, a privately funded initiative in Boston working to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and to address economic and racial inequities in the city.

The donation will support the design and development of King Boston’s first endeavor, “The Embrace,” a monument in Freedom Plaza on the Boston Common, America’s oldest public park. The monument will honor the Kings, Boston’s civil rights leaders and the city’s historical contributions to social justice. While the Boston landscape is home to dozens of historical monuments, very few honor the legacy of Boston’s vibrant Black community. The Embrace will transform the Boston Common into a more inclusive and representative space honoring all of Boston’s residents, visitors and communities.

“Boston is looking in the mirror to confront its history of racial injustice and violence and is now beginning the hard – sometimes painful – work of building a new future that reflects the boldest promises and aspirations of this great city,” Cooley lawyer and King Boston board member Seth Pearson said. “I’m proud that Cooley is playing an active role in creating a new Boston – a Boston that is more innovative, courageous, just and loving.”

“In 1965, Dr. King came back to Boston and called upon us to live up to its highest ideals by confronting the problems of racism and economic injustice,” said King Boston Executive Director Imari Paris Jeffries. “It is through partnerships with firms like Cooley that King Boston can drive actionable change to address systematic barriers holding our communities back in Boston and beyond. We are extremely grateful for the dedication Cooley has in bringing ‘The Embrace’ to life and look forward to sharing this permanent memorial to inspire residents and visitors alike to address the challenges of citizenship, activism and service in the pursuit of a just society.”

Cooley’s donation is one of the many steps the firm has taken to effect lasting, systemic change and to advocate against violence, inequality, injustice and denial of fair opportunity to the Black community. The firm’s Black Attorney Affinity Group has compiled a resource kit to deepen and expand understanding of antiracism and allyship and to encourage education, engagement and action.

