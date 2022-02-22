Cooling home improvement demand may pressure Home Depot, Lowe's 2022 sales

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc
may warn of a slowdown in 2022 sales when they report
their quarterly results next week to reflect a potential cooling
in the U.S. housing market and a rapid rise in inflation.
The easing of COVID-19 fears in many parts of the country is
encouraging people to get back to their normal routines,
dampening demand for home improvement products that had soared
during the pandemic.
Also, rising mortgage rates are expected to dent housing
demand as buyers will be less keen to invest in their dream
homes or spruce them up.
"We expect moderation throughout 2022 to a point where
demand is likely at best flattish year-over-year by the back
half of the year, and that's on the back of a slowing housing
market and consumer confidence," Wedbush Securities analyst Seth
Basham told Reuters.
THE CONTEXT
After two years of robust sales growth, thanks to
pandemic-driven demand for tools, paint and gardening equipment
from stuck-at-home Americans, both companies are expected to
forecast full-year sales growth near levels they saw before the
pandemic.
Basham, however, expects sales during spring - a key selling
season for home-improvement chains - to remain strong, driven by
demand for big-ticket items such as lawn-mowers, barbecue grills
and other appliances.
Lowe's has already forecast 2022 sales and profit below
estimates late last year, while Home Depot is expected to start
providing full-year outlook on Tuesday after a near two-year
pause.
The expected impact of rampant cost inflation and sustained
supply-chain hurdles on profit margins will also be on top of
investors' minds.
THE FUNDAMENTALS
* Analysts project Home Depot's fiscal 2022 net sales to
rise 2.5%, while Lowe's 2022 net sales are expected to rise 1.3%
* Home Depot's fourth-quarter sales are expected to rise
8.1% to $34.87 billion. It is expected to post earnings of $3.18
per share
* Lowe's fourth-quarter sales are expected to rise 2.8% to
$20.89 billion. It is expected to post earnings of $1.71 per
share
WALL STREET SENTIMENT
* The current average analyst rating for Home Depot is
"buy", with a median price target of $425, a 22.1% upside to the
stock's last close
* The current average analyst rating for Lowe's is "buy",
with a median price target of $285, a 27.4% upside to the
stock's last close
* Home Depot shares have risen 27.1% this year and those of
Lowe's have gained 30.4%
