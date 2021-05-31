Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coop Norge signs new exclusive framework agreement to install Pricer's system

05/31/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's Norwegian reseller, StrongPoint AS, has today signed a new framework agreement with Coop Norge to supply and install Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL).

The ESL agreement is an exclusive framework agreement valid from January 2021 until December 2022. The estimated value of the agreement is approximately SEK 140 million, excluding the cost of installation and future technical support.

"We are proud that Coop in Norway, a long-standing customer to StrongPoint, has chosen Pricer's robust, reliable and scalable ESL solution after a competitive tender. This paves the way for store efficiency and outstanding customer experience. We also want to thank our partner StrongPoint for their constant efforts to our common success in the Norwegian market", said Helena Holmgren, President and CEO at Pricer.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 (0)702 870 068

Cecilia Vinell, Communications manager, +46 (0)768 632 401
info@pricer.com  

This information is information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on May 31, 2021.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/coop-norge-signs-new-exclusive-framework-agreement-to-install-pricer-s-system,c3357314

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coop-norge-signs-new-exclusive-framework-agreement-to-install-pricers-system-301302298.html

SOURCE PRICER


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aCBZ  : We Can Now Long Date Mortgages - CBZ
AQ
06:06aMODERNA  : Immigration Min. - New Measures for Travelling to Saudi Arabia
AQ
06:06aTALGO S A  : Avril exceeds 363 km/h between Valladolid and Burgos
PU
06:05aGEORGE WESTON LIMITED  : Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
06:04aAPPLUS SERVICES S A  : + Laboratories, fully equipped for high voltage auto components
PU
06:04aROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH KG  : & Schwarz and Colby Instruments collaborate to offer accurate test solution for UWB device localization
PU
06:03aWALMART  : Toys "R" Us teams up with Joe Fresh designer Mimran to launch new kids' clothing line
AQ
06:02aMEWAH INTERNATIONAL  : SGX Announcement- Sustainability Report
PU
06:02aBOBST  : Maintenance Plus allows full control between inspections
PU
06:02aACOM  : (Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to “Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021”
PU
Latest news "Companies"