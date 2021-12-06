Cooperation in the defence sphere of the Russian Federation and India is developing despite the epidemiological situation in the world

06.12.2021 (09:10)

The defence sector is one of the main areas of Russian-Indian cooperation and, despite the difficult epidemiological situation, cooperation between Russia and India in this direction is actively developing, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with the head of the Indian Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh.

"Regular meetings of the leaders of our countries, the next of which will take place today, are a vivid evidence of multifaceted bilateral relations developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership," Sergei Shoigu said.

"For many years we have been in fruitful contact at all levels. The defence sector is one of the main areas of Russian-Indian cooperation. Despite the difficult epidemiological situation, the interaction of the general staffs and branches of the armed forces is strengthening, and the exchange of military delegations is expanding. Work is underway in the field of military education," the Minister continued.

He stressed that joint operational and combat training activities occupy a special place in military cooperation.

"The Indra series exercises and participation in the International Army Games are a clear example of the military coordination and the commonwealth of the armies of Russia and India," the head of the Russian Defence Ministry said.

He also said that Russia and India maintain close military contacts in multilateral formats, primarily within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of defence ministers of ASEAN countries and dialogue partners (SMOA Plus).

Tags: