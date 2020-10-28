Log in
Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence will boost security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, NATO Deputy Secretary General says

10/28/2020

Mr. Geoană engaged in this conversation alongside the Chair and Vice Chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), Dr. Eric Schmidt and Secretary Robert O. Work, and the Head of Cabinet of European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, Ambassador Kim Jørgensen. They discussed what modern technologies mean for European and American defence and security stakeholders, why the United States and the European Union should cooperate on AI, and how best to promote shared values in the field.

'NATO is a natural platform for transatlantic cooperation of AI,' the Deputy Secretary General underlined. 'NATO offers its consultative mechanisms and unique networks for collaboration on defence and security questions. Bringing together Allies and partners, public and private sector, innovators and industry. We have great communities in areas like military capability development, science and technology, standardisation - and of course our Command Structure and military exercises. We also have new cross-cutting policy teams on Innovation Policy, who cover AI, and on Data Policy,' he pointed out.

Disclaimer

NATO - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:19:02 UTC

