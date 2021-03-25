Coordination of COVID-19 response and meeting with Joe Biden at video conference

COVID-19 and vaccine coordination

The EU leaders will hold a general discussion on the COVID-19 situation in Member States. They will address the ongoing efforts to vaccinate citizens of EU countries and discuss efforts to produce and distribute vaccines. Efforts to produce a vaccination certificate will most certainly also be discussed, as will the COVAX global vaccine initiative.

Meeting with President Joe Biden

On Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden will join the conference for a discussion with the EU heads of state and government on future cooperation between the EU and the US.

Digital issues and the single market

The EU leaders usually address the single market at each March conference, and this time they will also discuss how digitalisation can strengthen the single market and open up to the world at large, while ensuring that everyone is able to participate. The single market is fundamental for the economy of EU Member States, and the pandemic has increased the demands on digitalisation.

Foreign policy issues

The EU's relations with Russia and Turkey will also be discussed on Thursday. European Council President Charles Michel will inform the EU leaders of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a discussion on the EU's relations with Russia at a future physical meeting.

Euro Summit

On Friday, a Euro Summit will take place, in inclusive format. This means that EU Member States outside the euro area also participate. The heads of state and government will then discuss the international role of the euro together with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe.