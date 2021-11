Coors Light will be a founding partner for the All-Star Game showcasing the best draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Coors Light, the beer made to chill, is announcing its partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame for the HBCU Legacy Bowl as a founding partner. This first-of-its-kind all-star game will feature 100 of the best football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country and give them the opportunity to showcase their skills, as not one HBCU football player was selected in the 2021 draft*. As a partner and supporter, Coors Light is proud to join the HBCU Legacy Bowl to spotlight these skilled athletes to bring attention and awareness to their talent in the nationally televised game on February 19, 2022.

Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, announced their partnership and multi-year commitment with the Black College Football Hall of Fame for the HBCU Legacy Bowl earlier this year. As a self-proclaimed Coors Light fan, Patrick Mahomes and the brand have a long-standing relationship. Coors Light continues to support Mahomes in both his personal and charitable endeavors.

“Coors Light has been a great partner to me throughout many of my endeavors and I’m glad to have them on board as a partner of the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” says Patrick Mahomes. “It’s imperative we create a platform for HBCU players and help provide an opportunity to continue their career at the professional level.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Coors Light for the HBCU Legacy Bowl and are appreciative of their commitment to highlight player talent coming out of HBCUs,” says Co-Founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Doug Williams.

Following a week-long celebration of Black culture and history, the HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University campus in New Orleans, LA on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3pm, and broadcast live on NFL Network. For more information visit https://www.hbculegacybowl.com/.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from HBCUs. There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual QB Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

