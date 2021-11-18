Coors Light Beerman Returns in 2021 to Bring the Chill and Holiday Cheer

The brand launches limited-edition Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast, festive onesies & more to keep you chill this holiday season

It’s the happiest time of year, and also…the most hectic. From holiday shipping delays to cooking up an elaborate meal for extended family, we could all use a little chill this time of year. That’s why Coors Light is bringing back its holiday campaign and commercial with holiday-hero Beerman, arriving just in time to bring the chill and make spirits bright – from your screen, to your festive ‘fit, to your holiday feast.

To kick things off this holiday season, Coors Light is partnering with Hungry-Man®, a brand long known for satisfying hearty appetites, to release the Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast – an easy holiday dinner, paired with a Coors Light for a convenient, stress-free heating and eating experience to enjoy with friends and family.

The limited-edition Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast features all the bells and whistles of a traditional holiday meal without the hours of cooking or travel. Featured on the packaging is Beerman who, in true style, is keeping the Coors Light cold, and refreshing spirits with a fuss-free, easy, and chill holiday meal.

Beerman is built for function over form, and his superpower lies in the ability to refresh us with ice cold Coors Light. And even though Beerman himself performs a striking cover of Boston’s 70’s rock anthem, “More Than a Feeling,” he raises a beer to those who prefer a simpler approach to the holidays.

“Beerman returns when holiday stress starts to turn up a notch and when we can all use a little more chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Hungry-Beerman brings chill to a holiday meal by making it easy, yet refreshing, with an ice-cold Coors Light.”

The limited-edition Hungry-Beerman will be available at Terrible’s Market Store in Nevada located at 2750 Fremont St., on Friday, Nov. 19.

“We’re excited to partner with Coors Light to deliver the Hungry-Beerman Chill Holiday Feast,” said Kevin Moses, senior brand manager, Hungry-Man. “The holiday season can be a hectic time, so we know the opportunity to enjoy a cold Coors Light and a satisfying Hungry-Man turkey dinner will be much appreciated.”

Beerman will also be featured on the brand’s first-ever holiday LTO packaging and coveted annual holiday onesie, helping consumers stay chill from head to toe. New this year – Beerman’s comrade and guitar-slinging Yeti will also star on a new print of the holiday onesie, available December 1. Both onesies and additional Coors Light holiday merchandise, including a beanie, fuzzy socks, ornament and more will be available to purchase at shop.coorslight.com.

The campaign’s lead spot, "The Holiday Beerman,” is currently airing nationwide across broadcast, digital, and paid social. You can watch the ad in its entirety here.

