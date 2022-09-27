Copper bounces as dollar eases, but mood sombre

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices bounced on
Tuesday as the dollar eased, but worries about global growth and
demand due to interest rate hikes and climbing inventories still
dominate sentiment.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.8% at $7,401 a tonne at 0957 GMT. It fell to $7,292 a
tonne on Monday, a drop of 32% since hitting a record high of
$10,845 a tonne in March and the lowest since July 21.
"Markets are trading the macro at the moment and copper is
no exception. Any weakness in the dollar will trigger a relief
rally, even if only in the short term," said Sucden Financial
analyst Geordie Wilkes.
"But given the weak fundamentals, we expect copper prices to
continue to trend lower."
The dollar slipped against major peers, making
dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other
currencies, which could help boost demand if the trend persists.
This relationship is used by funds which trade using
short-term buy and sell signals from numerical models.
However, capping copper's price gains are expectations of
shrinking demand for the metal in Europe due to a manufacturing
recession caused by the energy crisis.
Clues to demand prospects will also come on Friday from
surveys of purchasing managers at manufacturers in top consumer
China, where COVID lockdowns have significantly undermined
industrial activity.
Copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME-approved warehouses, at
130,850 tonnes, are up nearly 30% since Sept. 15, and cancelled
warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 7% down from 50% in
late August. Both have eased concerns about availability on the
LME market.
Lead prices are trading near two-year lows of $1,748 a tonne
hit on Monday. Expectations of sliding demand for the battery
material from the auto sector, despite the approach of winter
when demand for replacement batteries typically rises, are
behind the sell-off. The metal was up 0.4% at $1,762 a
tonne.
Aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,132, zinc
slipped 0.6% to $2,907, tin gained 0.3% to $20,700 and
nickel fell 0.7% to $22,055.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)