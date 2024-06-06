BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Copper pries rebounded on Thursday to trade above a key threshold of $10,000 per metric ton, buoyed by a softer U.S. dollar and signs of better demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.6% to $10,084 per ton by 0243 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.2% to 81,550 yuan ($11,256.66) a ton.

The dollar eased on renewed bets of a U.S. Federal Reserve easing cycle expected this year, while the euro firmed a touch ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) where traders consider a rate cut all but certain.

Meanwhile, copper buyers in China resumed some activities that had been dampened by a surge in prices last month.

China's services activity in May accelerated at the quickest pace in 10 months, boosting sentiment further after factory activity grew the fastest in about two years last month.

LME aluminum rose 1% to $2,648.50 a ton, nickel advanced 2.2% to $18,695, zinc added 1.6% to $2,910.50, tin was up 2% at $31,960, and lead gained 0.6% to $2,242.

SHFE aluminum ticked 0.5% higher to 21,345 yuan a ton, lead moved 0.8% higher to 18,945 yuan, tin increased 0.2% to 263,230 yuan and zinc was little moved at 24,150 yuan, while nickel fell 0.7% to 143,070 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM April

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA April

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA April

0830 UK S&P Global PMI: MSC Comp - Output May

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate June

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate June

1230 US International Trade April

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly ($1 = 7.2446 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Colleen Howe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)