Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper climbs on China-led demand hopes, strong dollar caps gains

01/05/2023 | 09:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday as investors hoped that China's efforts to bolster its economy will improve demand for metals, although the gains were limited by a stronger dollar and near-term worries around surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,396 a tonne by 0147 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.5% to 65,060 yuan ($9,460.25) a tonne.

Economists and analysts believe policymakers in China will roll out more support measures to stimulate demand this year, as part of Beijing's overall goal to bolster the $17 trillion economy after a sharp COVID-induced downturn.

The likely modest demand recovery in property is likely to propel demand for industrial metals.

The sentiment was also buoyed by news that China will reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020.

Traders are also eyeing U.S. jobs reports due at 1330 GMT.

The dollar index hit a four-week high on Thursday after data pointed to a strong jobs market, supporting the prospect that the Federal Reserve could keep up the pace of aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile, global copper smelting activity dipped in December as smelters shut for maintenance after a year of sluggish activity, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Thursday.

On the output front, Chile's total copper production fell 6.9% in November to 449,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

In other developments in the sector, the LME said Gay Huey Evans will step down as LME chair, but declined to comment on whether it was due to regulatory reviews into the nickel market events in March.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,266 a tonne, lead added 0.4% to $2,226, tin was up 0.3% to $24,940.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.2% at 17,770 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 0.4% at 23,210 yuan, tin lost 2.5% at 202,110 yuan, and nickel shed 6.7% at 208,840 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8772 yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.19263 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.73738 Delayed Quote.0.47%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12953.07 Real-time Quote.0.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.0524 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012122 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.38% 0.6246 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.19% 143.8358 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.93% 442.6206 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.40% 6.8545 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
Latest news "Economy"
12:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
12:03aStrong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
RE
12:01aRupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb
RE
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply
RE
01/05Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll
RE
01/05G20 foreign ministers to meet in India's Delhi in March 2023 - ANI
RE
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs repor..
2Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
3Stocks fall as jobs data feeds Fed rate hike fears
4ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Zai Lab, HSBC Trade Actively
5As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barrie..

HOT NEWS