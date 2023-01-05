Copper climbs on China-led demand hopes, strong dollar caps gains

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on
Friday as investors hoped that China's efforts to bolster its
economy will improve demand for metals, although the gains were
limited by a stronger dollar and near-term worries around
surging COVID-19 cases in the country.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.3% at $8,396 a tonne by 0147 GMT, while the
most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 1.5% to 65,060 yuan ($9,460.25) a tonne.
Economists and analysts believe policymakers in China will
roll out more support measures to stimulate demand this year, as
part of Beijing's overall goal to bolster the $17 trillion
economy after a sharp COVID-induced downturn.
The likely modest demand recovery in property is likely to
propel demand for industrial metals.
The sentiment was also buoyed by news that China will reopen
to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and
returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first
time since 2020.
Traders are also eyeing U.S. jobs reports due at 1330 GMT.
The dollar index hit a four-week high on Thursday after data
pointed to a strong jobs market, supporting the prospect that
the Federal Reserve could keep up the pace of aggressive rate
hikes.
Meanwhile, global copper smelting activity dipped in
December as smelters shut for maintenance after a year of
sluggish activity, data from satellite surveillance of metal
processing plants showed on Thursday.
On the output front, Chile's total copper production fell
6.9% in November to 449,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco
said on Thursday.
In other developments in the sector, the LME said Gay Huey
Evans will step down as LME chair, but declined to comment on
whether it was due to regulatory reviews into the nickel market
events in March.
PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,266 a tonne,
lead added 0.4% to $2,226, tin was up 0.3% to
$24,940.
SHFE aluminium dipped 0.2% at 17,770 yuan a tonne,
zinc was up 0.4% at 23,210 yuan, tin lost 2.5%
at 202,110 yuan, and nickel shed 6.7% at 208,840 yuan.
($1 = 6.8772 yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)