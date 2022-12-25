Advanced search
Copper climbs on weaker dollar, demand hopes

12/25/2022 | 10:06pm EST
BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) -

Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by a weak U.S. dollar and hopes of better demand after top consumer China's pledged to boost its economy and real estate sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $8,378.50 a tonne by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.7% to 65,960 yuan ($9,455.28) a tonne.

The dollar slid against most currencies on Friday as data signalled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.

On Monday, the dollar index slid 0.04% to 104.25. A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive for non-dollar buyers.

Raising hopes of policy support, a top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years.

Meanwhile, a key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

LME aluminium slid 0.4% at $2,395 a tonne, zinc advanced 1.1% to $2,979.50, lead rose 1.9% to $2,258.50, and tin was unchanged at $23,940.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.1% to 18,645 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 1.2% to 23,425 yuan, nickel was up 0.3% at 217,080 yuan, and tin added 0.3% to 197,050 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS