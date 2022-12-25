Copper climbs on weaker dollar, demand hopes

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) -
Copper prices rose on Monday, supported by a weak U.S.
dollar and hopes of better demand after top consumer China's
pledged to boost its economy and real estate sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.8% at $8,378.50 a tonne by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded
January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
added 0.7% to 65,960 yuan ($9,455.28) a tonne.
The dollar slid against most currencies on Friday as data
signalled that the U.S. economy is cooling a bit, reinforcing
expectations of smaller interest rate increases from the Federal
Reserve and improving investors' risk appetite.
On Monday, the dollar index slid 0.04% to 104.25. A
weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more
attractive for non-dollar buyers.
Raising hopes of policy support, a top advisor to the
People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of
real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the
past several years.
Meanwhile, a key road for mining transportation in Peru was
cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as
the country struggles with political tensions following the
ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.
LME aluminium slid 0.4% at $2,395 a tonne, zinc
advanced 1.1% to $2,979.50, lead rose 1.9% to
$2,258.50, and tin was unchanged at $23,940.
SHFE aluminium gained 0.1% to 18,645 yuan a tonne,
zinc rose 1.2% to 23,425 yuan, nickel was up
0.3% at 217,080 yuan, and tin added 0.3% to 197,050
yuan.
($1 = 6.9760 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)