Copper climbs towards record as market frets about supply

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on
Tuesday towards the record above $10,000 a tonne seen a decade
ago as worries about supply disruptions in Chile due to strikes
and robust demand reinforced expectations of shortages this
year.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up
1.5% at $9,901 a tonne at 1110 GMT, a gain of 27% this year.
Prices of the metal used in power and construction earlier
touched $9,965, close to the all-time high of $10,190 hit in
February 2011.
"Chilean port workers called a strike over pension-related
issues. They are being supported by the mining unions. There is
no indication of supply disruptions, but copper prices have
rallied," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
"Chinese copper demand is set to fade against the backdrop
of unfavourable demographics and the economy's transition from
investment-driven to consumption-driven growth. We do not see
the copper market entering a super cycle."
SUPPLY: ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said
another reason behind copper price strength may be elections in
Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, where the presidential
front-runner has proposed nationalising mining.
PHYSICAL: The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to
$46.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 17, indicating weakening
demand from China, which accounts for about half of global
demand estimated at around 24 million tonnes this year.
Surveys of purchasing managers in China's manufacturing
sector later this week and early next week will be watched
closely for clues on demand prospects.
INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper in LME registered warehouses
at 154,600 tonnes <MCUSTX-TOTAL> have fallen about 10% over the
past couple of weeks.
Cancelled warrants, metal earmarked for delivery, at 53%
indicate more copper will soon be leaving LME warehouses.
This and one large holding of copper warrants and cash
contracts <0#LME-WHC> have fuelled worry about supplies on the
LME market and created a premium for cash copper over the
three-month contract <CMCU0-3>.
OTHER METALS: Aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,400 a
tonne, zinc was flat at $2,915, lead was little
changed at $2,078, tin fell 0.2% to $27,005 and nickel
gained 1.8% to $16,970.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)