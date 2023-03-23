NEW DELHI, March 24 (Reuters) - Copper slid on Friday as prices eased from last session's three-week peak, with the market still assessing wider banking sector turbulence and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision for a price direction.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.37% at $8,998 a tonne by 0305 GMT, after reaching its highest since Mar. 2 at $9,047.5 a tonne on Thursday.

The most traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.02% to 69,200 yuan a tonne.

A weaker dollar, which makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, had supported copper in the last session.

The dollar was steady on Friday near seven-week lows as nervousness over the banking system kept investors skittish and traders on tenterhooks about the Fed's hints of pausing its interest rate tightening cycle.

The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps), but took a cautious stance on outlook because of turmoil in the banking sector.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday reiterated that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stayed safe, in a bid to calm investor nerves.

LME zinc edged 0.05% lower to $2,905.50, tin was down 0.30% to $24,275, lead weakened 0.56% to $2,114, while aluminium was up 0.17% at $2,330 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.60% to 18,360 yuan a tonne, nickel was 1.58% higher at 177,630 yuan, tin was up 4.16% at 196,400 yuan, while zinc was up 1.28% at 22,500 yuan, lead was down 0.03% to 15,380 yuan.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Feb 0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Feb 0815 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March 0830 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March 0900 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March 0930 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs March 1230 US Durable Goods Feb 1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs March

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Sonia Cheema)