Copper dips on dollar strength, global growth concerns

June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended their decline on
Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and lingering
concerns over a global economic slowdown, while optimism about
Shanghai coming out of lockdown lent some support.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.1% at $9,442.50 a tonne by 0722 GMT, after falling 1% in
the previous session.
Copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, has
fallen more than 13% since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in
March.
The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai
ended daytime trading down 0.7% at 71,600 yuan ($10,713.75) a
tonne.
"A stronger USD and concerns of ongoing weakness in Chinese
demand weighed on sentiment in the base metals sector,"
commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.
"China's factories struggled in May with the official
manufacturing managers index showing contraction for a third
month. Still, with restrictions in Shanghai easing the worst may
be behind it."
China's financial hub Shanghai sprung back to life on
Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless
COVID-19 lockdown.
The dollar rose against its rivals, lifted by higher
Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Adding to growth worries, Asia's factory activity slowed in
May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to
disrupt supply chains and dampen demand.
CHILE: April's copper output in Chile, the world's largest
producer of the metal, fell 9.8% to 421,742 tonnes year-on-year,
the country's statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.
COPPER: A fire broke out on Tuesday in Peru's massive Las
Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters, amid clashes between
police and an indigenous community that has occupied space there
for more than a month.
COLUMN-China a net exporter of zinc for the first time since
2014: Andy Home.
PRICES: LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,781.50 a
tonne, zinc fell 1.1% to $3,870, nickel fell
0.3% to $28,320, lead was down 0.7% at $2,167.50, tin
dipped 2.7% to $33,750.
Shanghai aluminium slipped 2.4%, zinc was
up 0.1%, nickel fell 2.3%, lead was down 0.7%,
and tin eased 0.6%.
($1 = 6.6930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)