Copper dips on strong dollar, recession fears

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Industrial metals dipped on Friday,
with copper set for a weekly fall, as the dollar stayed strong
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day, while zinc
pulled back after hitting its highest in more than two weeks in
the previous session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.1% at $7,527.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT, extending losses to
a third session.
A chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers buoyed the
dollar, along with bets that solid U.S. jobs data will
keep the central bank on its aggressive tightening path to tame
inflation.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Overnight, several Fed officials reinforced the view that
the central bank was nowhere near done with its hiking cycle,
fanning worries about a recession that could dampen demand for
metals.
"Despite the ongoing supply disruptions, concerns over macro
headwinds and recession fears are dominating copper's sentiment
and prices for now," said ING commodities strategist Ewa
Manthey.
Worries about top consumer China's ailing economy will also
keep the metal under pressure until the government eases its
strict COVID-19 restrictions, she said in a note.
With China's ruling Communist Party holding its
once-in-five-years congress this month, Manthey said there was
speculation that Beijing might start to relax its strict
approach to containing the virus.
Zinc shed 1.9% to $3,062 a tonne. It hit its highest
since Sept. 20 on Thursday at $3,193, after Glencore said it
would place its Nordenham smelter in Germany on care and
maintenance from Nov. 1, and the LME restricted new deliveries
from a Russian mining company.
Aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,326 a tonne, lead
shed 1% to $2,037, nickel dropped 0.3% to $22,725, and
tin lost 0.9% to $19,980.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Jason Neely)