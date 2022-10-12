Copper eases on demand worry as China's coronavirus cases rise

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries about demand weakening at top consumer China amid rising COVID-19 cases and the country's persistently stringent coronavirus restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $7,534 a tonne by 0224 GMT, aluminium slid 1% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,930 a tonne, while tin added 1.7% to $20,160 a tonne.

China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned on Wednesday, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rose, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Copper in Chinese spot market, which has been trading at a premium for most of this year, was at a discount of 225 yuan a tonne to ShFE prices <SMM-CU-PND> on Wednesday, the biggest discount since April 2021.

However, premium for copper imported into China <SMM-CUYP-CN> remained strong and was last seen at $128.50 a tonne, a one-year high.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 62,440 yuan ($8,695.77) a tonne, nickel advanced 2.1% to 183,410 yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.6% to 24,695 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract <CMAL0-3> leaped to $14.50 a tonne, a level unseen since Aug. 23, indicating tightness in immediately available supply.

Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday as the United States was considering banning the alloy from Russia, which produces about 6% of the world's output, in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0060 Germany HICP Final YY Sept

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

-- US World financial leaders gather for IMF/World

Bank Spring meetings in Washington

