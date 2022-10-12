Copper eases on demand worry as China's coronavirus cases rise

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on
worries about demand weakening at top consumer China amid rising
COVID-19 cases and the country's persistently stringent
coronavirus restrictions.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
fell 0.2% to $7,534 a tonne by 0224 GMT, aluminium slid
1% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,930 a tonne,
while tin added 1.7% to $20,160 a tonne.
China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard
against new coronavirus strains, the official newspaper of the
Communist Party warned on Wednesday, crushing hopes of any
near-term easing.
Meanwhile, Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including
Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections
rose, with some local authorities hastily closing schools,
entertainment venues and tourist spots.
Copper in Chinese spot market, which has been trading at a
premium for most of this year, was at a discount of 225 yuan a
tonne to ShFE prices <SMM-CU-PND> on Wednesday, the biggest
discount since April 2021.
However, premium for copper imported into China
<SMM-CUYP-CN> remained strong and was last seen at $128.50 a
tonne, a one-year high.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 62,440 yuan
($8,695.77) a tonne, nickel advanced 2.1% to 183,410
yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.6% to 24,695 yuan a tonne.
The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month
contract <CMAL0-3> leaped to $14.50 a tonne, a level unseen
since Aug. 23, indicating tightness in immediately available
supply.
Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday as the United States
was considering banning the alloy from Russia, which produces
about 6% of the world's output, in response to Moscow's
escalation in Ukraine.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0060 Germany HICP Final YY Sept
1230 US CPI Wage Earner Sept
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
-- US World financial leaders gather for IMF/World
Bank Spring meetings in Washington
($1 = 7.1805 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)