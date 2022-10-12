Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper eases on demand worry as China's coronavirus cases rise

10/12/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on worries about demand weakening at top consumer China amid rising COVID-19 cases and the country's persistently stringent coronavirus restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $7,534 a tonne by 0224 GMT, aluminium slid 1% to $2,283 a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to $2,930 a tonne, while tin added 1.7% to $20,160 a tonne.

China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned on Wednesday, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.

Meanwhile, Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rose, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Copper in Chinese spot market, which has been trading at a premium for most of this year, was at a discount of 225 yuan a tonne to ShFE prices <SMM-CU-PND> on Wednesday, the biggest discount since April 2021.

However, premium for copper imported into China <SMM-CUYP-CN> remained strong and was last seen at $128.50 a tonne, a one-year high.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 62,440 yuan ($8,695.77) a tonne, nickel advanced 2.1% to 183,410 yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.6% to 24,695 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract <CMAL0-3> leaped to $14.50 a tonne, a level unseen since Aug. 23, indicating tightness in immediately available supply.

Aluminium prices surged on Wednesday as the United States was considering banning the alloy from Russia, which produces about 6% of the world's output, in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0060 Germany HICP Final YY Sept

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

-- US World financial leaders gather for IMF/World

Bank Spring meetings in Washington

($1 = 7.1805 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.25% 146.1406 Real-time Quote.-20.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.17803 Delayed Quote.12.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 64.2062 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
Latest news "Economy"
12:03aRussia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies
RE
12:01aU.S. VC firms pull back from late-stage deals amid stormy markets, valuation concerns
RE
10/12Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
RE
10/12Top China trade association for chips opposes Washington's export control regulations -statement
RE
10/12South Korean household loans shrink sharply in Sept as rates rise
RE
10/12Kyiv region hit by air strikes - local officials
RE
10/12Japan Finance Minister says govt ready to take action vs speculative yen moves
RE
10/12Oil prices jittery as market wary of demand risks
RE
10/12China's Sept exports likely cooled further on weakening global demand
RE
10/12China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
3Australians rush to grab sandbags as heavy rain slams southeast
4BOWMAN: FED FUNDS RATE WILL NEED TO RISE TO RESTRICTIVE LEVEL, R…
5QANTAS CFO SAYS WILL ISSUE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ON AIRBUS A330 R…

HOT NEWS