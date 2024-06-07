BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Friday, weighed down by softer-than-expected physical demand from top consumer China, while investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day for clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% to $10,115 per metric ton by 0146 GMT. It was trading almost flat for the week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.1% to 81,850 yuan ($11,296.82) a ton.

Expectations of Fed rate cuts in September rose after data this week hinted that the U.S. labour market was cooling.

The dollar hovered close to an eight-week low, making it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

In China, demand for copper has been hit by a recent surge in prices.

Copper prices surged to record highs above $11,000 in late May, partly due to funds betting on the metal's use in the green energy sectors and a potential shortage.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,651.50 a ton, nickel advanced 0.6% to $18,645, zinc added 0.4% to $2,920.50, tin was up 0.7% at $32,425, and lead was little changed at $2,241.50.

SHFE aluminium ticked 0.6% higher to 21,345 yuan a ton, lead moved 0.1% higher to 18,845 yuan, tin increased 2.3% to 267,060 yuan, zinc climbed 0.9% to 24,215 yuan and nickel gained 0.6% to 142,830 yuan.

($1 = 7.2454 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Colleen Howe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)