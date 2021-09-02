Copper edges higher as dollar sinks ahead of U.S. jobs data

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Industrial metals were mostly higher on
Friday, with copper's advance putting it on track for a second
straight weekly gain, as the dollar sank to its lowest in almost
a month ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.6% at $9,433.50 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose 1% to 69,500 yuan ($10,760.35) a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, slipped 0.04% to 92.193 after earlier
touching 92.189 for the first time since Aug. 5, making
greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.
* Activity in top metals consumer China's services sector
slumped into sharp contraction in August, a private survey
showed, as restrictions to curb the Delta coronavirus variant
threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest
economy.
* LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $2,702 a tonne,
holding on to gains and hovering near a 10-year peak scaled on
Thursday driven by fears of tight supply.
* In Shanghai, the most-traded October aluminium
gained 0.5% to 21,300 yuan a tonne, having hit a 13-year high of
21,550 yuan earlier this week.
* LME nickel fell 0.3% to $19,410 a tonne, while
Shanghai nickel dropped 0.9% to 145,690 yuan a tonne.
* First-half nickel output from the Philippines, the biggest
supplier of nickel ore to top metals consumer China, rose 39%
from a year earlier.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares held their gains as traders awaited U.S.
employment data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Aug)
0145 China Caixin Services PMI
0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI
0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI
0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs
0830 UK Reserve Assets Total
1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls
1230 US Unemployment Rate
1230 US Average Earnings YY
1345 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs
1400 US ISM Non-Mfg PMI
($1 = 6.4589 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by
Uttaresh.V)