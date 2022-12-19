Copper falls as China COVID hits industrial activity

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prices of copper fell on
Tuesday, as surging COVID-19 infections in China hit its
industrial activities and raised concerns over near-term demand
outlook.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1% to $8,241 a tonne by 0430 GMT, reversing gains from the
previous session that was supported by China's pledge to boost
its economy.
But the world's top metals consumer is currently seeing a
wave of surging infections after it relaxed COVID curbs, which
market participants said affected Chinese industrial supply
chains and logistics capability.
China reported five new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 19,
compared with two on the previous day, increasing the nation's
fatalities to 5,242 the National Health Commission said on
Tuesday.
"Prices are falling as the economy struggles," a
Beijing-based futures trader said. "The whole supply chain is
disrupted as more workers are getting infected."
China's business confidence fell to a near decade low, a
survey by World Economics showed on Monday, reflecting the
impact of surging COVID-19 cases on economic activity with the
abrupt lifting of many pandemic control measures.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 0.5% to 64,990 yuan
($9,304.76) a tonne.
Globally, risk asset markets were clouded by risk-off
sentiment at the beginning of a likely low-volume, pre-holiday
week, as reflected by a fourth straight drop in Wall Street on
Monday.
Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 0.7% at
$2,378.50 a tonne, zinc slid 0.7% to $2,990.50, lead
edged 0.5% down to $2,148.50, while tin gained
0.3% to $23,385.
China's Tsingshan Group is building a new plant for metal
that can be delivered on the LME, Bloomberg News reported on
Monday.
The world's largest stainless steel and nickel producer is
building a plant in Sulawesi, Indonesia, to produce 50,000
tonnes of refined nickel a year that is due to go into operation
by next July, according to the report.
SHFE aluminium eased 0.5% at 18,560 yuan a tonne,
zinc fell 2.5% to 23,335 yuan and nickel
retreated by 1.9% to 212,920 yuan, while tin was
unchanged at 191,550 yuan.
($1 = 6.9846 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)