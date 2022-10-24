Advanced search
Copper falls as Chinese yuan weakens further against dollar

10/24/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday in London as a weaker yuan against the dollar made greenback-priced assets more expensive to holders of the currency in China, the world's biggest metals consuming market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $7,515.50 a tonne by 0242 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 62,750 yuan ($8,589.07) a tonne.

The Chinese central bank set the lowest mid-point since 2008, causing China's onshore yuan to slid to a near 15-year low and the offshore yuan weakened to a record low.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% to $2,178 a tonne, zinc declined 0.1% to $2,954 a tonne and tin rose 0.8% to $18,600 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.7% to 18,475 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 0.65% to 24,490 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 1.1% to 187,840 yuan a tonne and tin advanced 0.6% to 165,380 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> rose to $133 a tonne on Monday, the highest since November 2021, indicating tightness of immediately available supply.

Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely be in a deficit in both 2022 and 2023, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group said.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Oct

0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New Oct

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Oct

1000 UK CBI Business Optimism Q4

1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct

($1 = 7.3058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS