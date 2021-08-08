Copper falls on firm dollar after strong U.S. jobs data

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as a stronger
dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of
other currencies.
The dollar climbed against major peers, reaching a
four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an
earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.
U.S. employment data showing strong job gains, a sharp drop
in the unemployment rate and a rise in wages last month is
likely to push the Fed closer to paring its massive support for
the economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.1% to $9,458 a tonne by 0308 GMT, while the most-traded
September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.4% to 69,520 yuan ($10,738.34) a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel fell 1.7% to $18,890 a tonne while ShFE
nickel dropped 3.1% to 140,280 yuan a tonne. ShFE lead
declined 1.5% to 15,510 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
shed 0.3% to 22,360 yuan a tonne.
* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,595 a tonne and lead
advanced $2,289 a tonne while tin dropped 0.7%
to $34,500 a tonne.
* China's copper imports in July fell 1.0% from June,
declining for a fourth straight month, customs data showed on
Saturday, hurt by high prices, the release of state reserves and
increased scrap metal inflows.
* The U.S. Senate moved a step closer on Sunday to passing a
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by giving its
blessing to the details of the largest U.S. investment in roads
and bridges in decades.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares wobbled amid sharp losses in gold and oil
prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro
after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.
($1 = 6.4740 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)