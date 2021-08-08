Copper falls on firm dollar after strong U.S. jobs data

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar climbed against major peers, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

U.S. employment data showing strong job gains, a sharp drop in the unemployment rate and a rise in wages last month is likely to push the Fed closer to paring its massive support for the economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $9,458 a tonne by 0308 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.4% to 69,520 yuan ($10,738.34) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel fell 1.7% to $18,890 a tonne while ShFE nickel dropped 3.1% to 140,280 yuan a tonne. ShFE lead declined 1.5% to 15,510 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc shed 0.3% to 22,360 yuan a tonne.

* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,595 a tonne and lead advanced $2,289 a tonne while tin dropped 0.7% to $34,500 a tonne.

* China's copper imports in July fell 1.0% from June, declining for a fourth straight month, customs data showed on Saturday, hurt by high prices, the release of state reserves and increased scrap metal inflows.

* The U.S. Senate moved a step closer on Sunday to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by giving its blessing to the details of the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares wobbled amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.

($1 = 6.4740 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)