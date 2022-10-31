Copper falls on growing fears over Chinese demand

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday
as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker than expected manufacturing
data in China, the biggest consumer, raised concerns over demand
weakness.
COVID restrictions are affecting factories in numerous
Chinese cities and the yuan fell to its weakest since 2007,
making dollar-priced metals costlier for local buyers.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was down 1.2% at $7,458 a tonne by 1122 GMT.
Prices of the metal used in the power and construction
industries have fallen more than 30% from their March peak as
Chinese economic growth has faltered and Europe and the United
States look likely to enter recessions.
"Sentiment towards China is very bearish at the moment. You
can't rule out that copper will dip below $7,000, but that
should be a buying opportunity," said Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke, pointing to expectations of tight copper supply
in the coming years.
China's central bank again said it will step up credit
support for the economy and keep the yuan steady.
However, investors remain unsettled by the appointment at a
Communist Party Congress this month of loyalists to President Xi
Jinping and a stepping up of zero-COVID policies.
Elsewhere in the world, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected
to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points this week,
stifling economic growth in an attempt to bring down rampant
inflation.
The Bank of England is also poised for a bumper rate
increase and European inflation surged past expectations yet
again, reaching a record high that suggests more rate rises
could follow.
LME aluminium was down 0.7% at $2,196.50 a tonne,
zinc slid 3.7% to $2,718, nickel lost 0.9% to
$21,925 and tin was down 2.4% at $17,670.
Lead, meanwhile, gained 0.9% to $2,005 a tonne.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi
Editing by David Goodman
)