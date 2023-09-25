Sept 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday, as risk sentiment was dampened by global central banks reiterating a "higher-for-longer" mantra on interest rates, with higher inventories also weighing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $8,188.50 per metric ton by 0616 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1% to 67,740 yuan ($9,272.21) per ton.

Central banks for the world's biggest economies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have indicated they will keep interest rates as high as needed to tame inflation.

A high interest rate environment could temper economic growth and eventually dampen demand for metals. It could also mean a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Markets in China, which accounts for around half of copper consumption globally, will be shut for public holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

There has been some stockpiling ahead of the holiday, but the spot premium is still weaker than expected, and copper prices still face risk of falling further, said Jinrui Futures in a note.

Chinese copper spot premium rebounded to 115 yuan a ton on Sept. 22, from a 30 yuan discount on Sept. 14, but is still far below the 640-yuan premium in June.

Copper stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses rose to the highest since May 2022 at 162,900 tons on Wednesday, latest data showed, putting further pressure on prices.

LME aluminium declined 0.5% to $2,228.50 a ton, nickel fell 0.4% to $19,340, zinc dropped 1.4% to $2,525, lead decreased 1.1% to $2,190.50, and tin was down 0.6% to $26,100.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 19,305 yuan a ton, zinc edged down 0.1% to 21,615 yuan, while nickel rose 0.5% to 157,580 yuan, lead increased 0.2% to 16,830 yuan and tin climbed 2.2% to 222,370 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.3057 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)