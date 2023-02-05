Copper falls on stronger dollar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Monday as a
firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to
holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.3% to $8,955 a tonne by 0342 GMT and the most-traded March
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
declined 0.9% to 68,220 yuan ($10,062.69) a tonne.
The dollar touched a near four-week high against a basket of
currency after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday suggested the
Federal Reserve could stay hawkish with its monetary policy for
longer.
Metals prices are also pressured by doubts over China's pace
of recovery after the country removed COVID-19 restrictions.
Bets on a strong recovery in Chinese demand have boosted metals
prices for most of January.
However, the threat of supply disruptions prevented copper
prices from a steeper fall.
Production disruptions in the major copper-producing regions
of Latin America and Africa have raised the stakes for a tighter
market this year, but analysts say it is too soon to downgrade
forecasts for global supplies.
LME aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,560 a tonne, tin
dropped 2.8% to $27,580 a tonne, zinc decreased
1.1% to $3,204.50 a tonne, while lead rose 1.2% to
$2,124.50 a tonne.
SHFE aluminium declined 1.1% to 18,855 yuan a
tonne, nickel dropped 4.7% to 211,110 yuan a tonne, tin
fell 5.2% to 217,800 yuan a tonne, zinc
decreased 3.4% to 23,360 yuan a tonne and lead eased
0.3% to 15,270 yuan a tonne.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Dec
0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P SA Dec
0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Dec
0930 UK All-Sector PMI Jan
($1 = 6.7795 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)