  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Copper falls on stronger dollar

02/05/2023 | 11:39pm EST
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Monday as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $8,955 a tonne by 0342 GMT and the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.9% to 68,220 yuan ($10,062.69) a tonne.

The dollar touched a near four-week high against a basket of currency after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish with its monetary policy for longer.

Metals prices are also pressured by doubts over China's pace of recovery after the country removed COVID-19 restrictions. Bets on a strong recovery in Chinese demand have boosted metals prices for most of January.

However, the threat of supply disruptions prevented copper prices from a steeper fall.

Production disruptions in the major copper-producing regions of Latin America and Africa have raised the stakes for a tighter market this year, but analysts say it is too soon to downgrade forecasts for global supplies.

LME aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,560 a tonne, tin dropped 2.8% to $27,580 a tonne, zinc decreased 1.1% to $3,204.50 a tonne, while lead rose 1.2% to $2,124.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium declined 1.1% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 4.7% to 211,110 yuan a tonne, tin fell 5.2% to 217,800 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 3.4% to 23,360 yuan a tonne and lead eased 0.3% to 15,270 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Dec

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P SA Dec

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Dec

0930 UK All-Sector PMI Jan ($1 = 6.7795 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.20592 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7457 Delayed Quote.1.68%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.23% 479.44 Real-time Quote.4.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.0795 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.63287 Delayed Quote.1.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.38% 158.9 Real-time Quote.4.70%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.04% 161.9722 Real-time Quote.8.01%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.35% 6.79135 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
