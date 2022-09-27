Copper falls on weak growth outlook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global economic growth weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $7,330 a tonne by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3% to 60,910 yuan ($8,502.59) a tonne.

As global central banks hiked interest rates to curb sticky inflation, the world economic growth outlook weakened and threatened demand for metals and hurt risk sentiment.

LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> rose to 129,000 tonnes, their highest since Aug. 15.

China's top copper smelters lifted their floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 to a five-year high, as rising concentrate supply is expected to outpace the expansion in smelting capacity.

However, inventories of copper in China bonded warehouses <SMM-CUR-BON> continued to deplete and were last at a record low of 81,800 tonnes.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne, while lead rose 0.4% to $1,762 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium declined 1.2% to 18,170 yuan a tonne, nickel was down 2.7% to 183,650 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 1% to 24,235 yuan a tonne while tin rose 3.5% to 177,320 yuan a tonne.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug

1230 US Durable Goods Aug

1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug

($1 = 7.1637 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)