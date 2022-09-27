Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper falls on weak growth outlook

09/27/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global economic growth weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $7,330 a tonne by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3% to 60,910 yuan ($8,502.59) a tonne.

As global central banks hiked interest rates to curb sticky inflation, the world economic growth outlook weakened and threatened demand for metals and hurt risk sentiment.

LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> rose to 129,000 tonnes, their highest since Aug. 15.

China's top copper smelters lifted their floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 to a five-year high, as rising concentrate supply is expected to outpace the expansion in smelting capacity.

However, inventories of copper in China bonded warehouses <SMM-CUR-BON> continued to deplete and were last at a record low of 81,800 tonnes.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne, while lead rose 0.4% to $1,762 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium declined 1.2% to 18,170 yuan a tonne, nickel was down 2.7% to 183,650 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 1% to 24,235 yuan a tonne while tin rose 3.5% to 177,320 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug

1230 US Durable Goods Aug

1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug

($1 = 7.1637 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.28% 135.0934 Real-time Quote.-23.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.1671 Delayed Quote.12.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Volatility May Continue -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Volatility May Continue Rattling Markets
DJ
12:17aCorn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
RE
12:07aUnicredit: credit suisse cuts target price to eur 14.4 from eur…
RE
12:07aINDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
12:06aU.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
RE
12:05aCopper falls on weak growth outlook
RE
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Gold firms on slightly softer dollar, rate-hike fears cap gains
RE
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
2BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…
3BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation
4Z : LINE MAN Wongnai Raises US$265M Series-B Funding, Led by GIC and LI..
5INPEX Extends MOU on LNG Supply to Indonesian Domestic Market and Incor..

HOT NEWS