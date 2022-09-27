Copper falls on weak growth outlook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a
low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global
economic growth weighed on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.2% to $7,330 a tonne by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
eased 0.3% to 60,910 yuan ($8,502.59) a tonne.
As global central banks hiked interest rates to curb sticky
inflation, the world economic growth outlook weakened and
threatened demand for metals and hurt risk sentiment.
LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> rose to 129,000
tonnes, their highest since Aug. 15.
China's top copper smelters lifted their floor treatment and
refining charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 to a five-year
high, as rising concentrate supply is expected to outpace the
expansion in smelting capacity.
However, inventories of copper in China bonded warehouses
<SMM-CUR-BON> continued to deplete and were last at a record low
of 81,800 tonnes.
LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne, while
lead rose 0.4% to $1,762 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium declined 1.2% to 18,170 yuan a
tonne, nickel was down 2.7% to 183,650 yuan a tonne,
zinc decreased 1% to 24,235 yuan a tonne while tin
rose 3.5% to 177,320 yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 France Unemp Class-A SA Aug
1230 US Durable Goods Aug
1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept
1400 US New Home Sales-Units Aug
($1 = 7.1637 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)