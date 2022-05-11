Log in
Copper gains as China COVID cases ease, demand still at risk

05/11/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A copper roll that will be used for drawings is seen at the workshop of the artist Ricardo Moreno in San Pedro de Barva

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Wednesday as slowing COVID-19 infections in top metals consumer China eased near-term demand concerns, even as enduring pandemic-related lockdowns weighed on sentiment.

Shanghai said half the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy.

Lockdowns in China and worries over aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its lowest in nearly five months this week.

Beijing's reluctance to inject economic stimulus to bolster demand would continue to weigh on metals, said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics.

"The lockdowns in China have been the final nail in the coffin for demand. It has exposed how subdued demand has been," Bain said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% to $9,337 per tonne by 1610 GMT.

LOGISTICS: China's COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the country's use of cobalt, nickel and lithium by disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing, state-backed research house Antaike said.

DEMAND: China's overall vehicle sales for April plunged almost 48% from a year earlier as pandemic-related lockdowns hit factories and showrooms, but sales of electric vehicles surged and Chinese brands took share from global rivals.

COPPER: China's April copper cathode output fell on both a monthly and annual basis, Antaike said on Tuesday, as maintenance and the COVID-19 outbreak curbed smelters from producing more metal.

INFLATION: China's factory-gate inflation eased to a one-year low in April, giving policymakers headroom for more stimulus to shore up a flagging economy.

DOLLAR: At a near two-decade high, the dollar makes metals and other assets it is priced in more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [FRX/]

COLUMN: Bear funds flex muscles on copper as macro outlook darkens: Andy Home.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1.2% to $2,786 a tonne, zinc rose 2.2% to $3,676, lead was up 0.8% to $2,130, tin climbed 1.2% to $35,955, while nickel fell 2% to $27,855.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter, Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)

By Zandi Shabalala


© Reuters 2022
