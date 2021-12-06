Copper gets shot in the arm from China central bank move

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices got a boost on
Monday after top metals consumer China cut its reserve
requirement for banks, fanning hopes for stronger economic
growth and industrial metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
gained 0.3% to $9,449.50 a tonne by 1030 GMT after trading in
the red earlier and slipping 0.8% on Friday.
China's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash
that banks must hold as reserves, its second such move this
year, releasing long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic
growth.
"It's been expected, but it will certainly stabilise
sentiment for growth prospects and help provide support for base
metal prices," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy
at Bank of China International.
"China still has a lot of ammunition to stimulate the
economy further, but they will do it in a very measured manner."
Worries about the global spread of the Omicron variant of
the coronavirus, however, dampened upside momentum, traders
said.
Also weighing on the market was a slightly firmer dollar
index, making greenback-denominated commodities more
expensive for those buying with other currencies.
* LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,593 a tonne after
LME on-warrant inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> rose to 698,550
tonnes, the highest since Sept. 23, having gained 21% in less
than a week.
* Speculators cut their net long positions on copper on
COMEX to 13,382 contracts, as of Nov. 30, latest
exchange data showed, the lowest since Aug. 24. They boosted
short positions to 39,240, the highest since June
15.
* LME zinc slipped 0.6% to $3,142, nickel
shed 1.1% $19,805, tin gave up 0.8% to $39,010, but lead
added 0.6% to $2,223.50.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
(Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Mai
Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Carmel Crimmins)