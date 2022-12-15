Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper heads for weekly decline on fears of economic slowdown

12/15/2022 | 10:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI/BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Friday but were on track for weekly losses as fears of surging COVID-19 infections in top consumer China and interest rate hikes by major central banks fueled fears of an economic slowdown.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.86% at $8,364.50 a tonne by 0249 GMT. It has declined 2% so far this week from a five-month high of $8,543 last Friday.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.86% at 65,440 yuan ($9,394.74) a tonne.

"As we approach the end of the year (enter the New Year), we believe the single largest unknown in the market is going to be the recovery timeline of China," said Natalie Scott-Gray, a senior metals analyst, market analysis, EMEA & Asia at StoneX Financial Ltd.

China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of more waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after the country eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years.

"The current surge in COVID-19 cases raises the prospect of the weakness persisting into December and early 2023," ANZ Research said in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday and forecast more increases next year. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England also raised rates on Thursday and both indicated more hikes were likely.

Among other metals, LME aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,403 a tonne, zinc edged higher by 0.3% to $3,170, and lead was up 0.26% to $2,158.50.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.11% to 18,765 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 0.7% to 192,110 yuan, zinc dipped 0.96% to 24,215 yuan, nickel was flat at 217,100 yuan, and lead was up 0.26% at 15,520 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9656 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.46% 151.5132 Real-time Quote.-12.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.97832 Delayed Quote.9.95%
Latest news "Economy"
12:04aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee marginally lower, PSU banks help limit losses - traders
RE
12:01aCar bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
RE
12/16China's economy picking up but "arduous efforts" needed to sustain momentum - state planner
RE
12/16Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
12/15Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
RE
12/15India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake
RE
12/15Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
RE
12/15Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high - Reuters poll
RE
12/15Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court rules
RE
12/15Elon Musk Says Will Redo Poll On Unsuspending Accounts That "Doxxed" His Exact Location In Real-Time
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
2KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Ex..
3BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy
4Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court ru..
5As China seeks to live with the virus, COVID-control industries face de..

HOT NEWS