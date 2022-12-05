Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper hits 3-week high after more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs

12/05/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Monday, with copper scaling a three-week peak as a partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China raised hopes for a full reopening of the economy, with a weaker U.S. dollar also lending support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $8,504 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT. It hit its highest since Nov. 14 at $8,555 during Asian trading.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January copper contract ended daytime trade 0.7% higher at 66,260 yuan ($9,529.56) a tonne, after earlier hitting 66,860 yuan, its strongest since Nov. 16.

Amid Beijing's changing narrative on COVID-19's health risks, more cities announced an easing of curbs on Sunday, lifting large-scale lockdowns, reducing regular tests and ending checks for negative results in public spaces.

"The driving force today is the higher expectations for economic recovery in China. With China's reopening seemingly a matter of time, the focus switched to economic development," Marex metals analysts said in a note.

China's restrictive zero-COVID policy has dampened overall demand and industrial activity, and sparked unprecedented protests last month.

A softer dollar also supported LME prices, as it made greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies. The dollar index was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28, after falling 1.4% last week.

Among other metals, aluminium gained 0.8% to $2,566 a tonne, zinc added 1.3% to $3,120, lead rose 1.4% to $2,232.50 and tin climbed 4.3% to $24,250.

SHFE aluminium was up 0.7% at 19,320 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 3% to 207,750 yuan, lead gained 1.7% to 16,005 yuan, tin added 3.9% to 194,530 yuan, and zinc was little changed at 24,520 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9531 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.2301 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.74496 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.06% 12891.86 Real-time Quote.5.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.05526 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.64111 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.07% 162.8751 Real-time Quote.-9.73%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.85% 464.7025 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.84% 6.94337 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Latest news "Economy"
02:55aRussia's Whoosh eyes $400 million valuation in upcoming IPO
RE
02:52aMalaysia to review plans for 5G network - PM Anwar
RE
02:43aKenya private sector activity rises in November - PMI
RE
02:41aSouth African business activity recovers in November, but power cuts weigh - PMI
RE
02:40aIndonesia set to pass new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage
RE
02:38aApple supplier Foxconn says Nov revenue fell 11% y/y on China disruption
RE
02:37aFrench Finance Minister: inflation peak not over yet but should go down next year
RE
02:37aRouble slides to seven-week low vs dollar as oil price cap starts
RE
02:37aFrance's Le Maire: working on possible exemptions regarding U.S. inflation reduction act
RE
02:36aKenya private sector activity rises in November - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies
2BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future
3TotalEnergies says Papua LNG on track for go-ahead decision by end 2023
4Marketmind: Capped
5Shell Plc Third Quarter 2022 Euro and Gbp Equivalent Dividend Payments

HOT NEWS