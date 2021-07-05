Copper hits 3-week high on fund buying, investors await Fed minutes

July 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a softer
dollar prompted fund buying, while a low auction amount in the
first round of a rare stockpile release in top metals consumer
China also helped.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.4% to $9,546.50 a tonne by 0255 GMT, having risen as
much as 0.6% earlier to $9,569, its highest since June 16.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange increased 1.4% to 69,790 yuan
($10,801.90) a tonne. The contract hit its highest since June 15
at 69,970 yuan earlier in the session.
China's state reserves administration is scheduled to
auction 20,000 tonnes of copper, 30,000 tonnes of zinc and
50,000 tonnes of aluminium on July 5-6.
The copper volume being sold is equivalent to only 2.3% of
China's refined output in May.
Meanwhile, an acceleration in U.S. hiring boosted hopes of
stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the
world's biggest economy.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting due out on Wednesday might determine the near-term
direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the
thinking behind last month's hawkish shift in which Fed members
projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel rose 0.6% to $18,515 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.5% to $2,959 a tonne, ShFE nickel
increased 1.1% to 137,940 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
jumped 2.3% to 218,940 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher, ahead
of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its
quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over
the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May
0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment July
0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions July
1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June
1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June
($1 = 6.4609 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)